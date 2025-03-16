Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists late Saturday night in a drone strike on a vehicle that was traveling in the southern Lebanese village of Yatar.

Arab media reported that the two terrorists, members of the same family, were identified as Muhammad Imad Sarrour and Muhammad Ibn Ali Abd al-Hasan Sarrour.

“The IDF struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists who were surveillance operatives and took part in directing terror attacks in the area of Yatar and Meiss al- Jabal in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The terrorists’ activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

But it appears that the gunfire may have begun moving in two directions: on Sunday, gunfire hit the windshield of a car that was parked in Moshav Avivim, along the border with Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

“The shot most likely originated from Lebanese territory. IDF troops are scanning the area and the incident is under review,” the IDF said. “Any fire toward Israel from Lebanese territory constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

