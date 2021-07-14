Photo Credit: IDF

On Tuesday this week (July 13) Israel marked the anniversary of the 2006 Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy terror group that now controls Lebanese territory.

The next day, the Israel Defense Forces exposed the coordinates to an arms depot identified by Israeli intelligence, located around 25 meters from a school in the central Lebanese village of Ebba.

Our intelligence can reveal that Hezbollah has built a weapons warehouse just 25 meters from a school in the village of Ebba, Lebanon. This endangers the lives of 300 children who attend the school. Hezbollah doesn't want you to RT this,

In that building next to the school, Hezbollah is storing explosives with approximately half the destructive power of the mammoth blast at the Port of Beirut that leveled at least a third of the buildings in the Lebanese capital in August 2020, the IDF said. It is not clear what precisely is being stored at the warehouse in Ebba, however.

Once again, Hezbollah – like its partner in Gaza, Hamas – is using local civilians, even children, as human shields to protect the four-story arms cache across the street from the Ebba Public School.

The IDF noted in a tweet posted Wednesday that the lives of 300 children who attend the school are endangered by the arms warehouse. Looking at the image shared by the IDF, one can see that the weapons warehouse is also located in a residential area. Private homes and apartments are on the same block and across the street as well.

The IDF pointed out in a statement that Hezbollah intends to use the ordnance against Israeli civilians as well as IDF soldiers, adding that the revealed arms warehouse is one of thousands of similar targets, positioned to deliberately endanger the lives of innocent Lebanese civilians. The IDF said it would do all it could to avoid unnecessary Lebanese casualties, but will not hesitate to eliminate active targets.

At present, IDF analysts say Hezbollah now possesses an arsenal of approximately 140,000 missiles of various types and ranges.