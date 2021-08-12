Photo Credit: IDF
Remnants of Iranian UAV shot down in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces shot down a drone Wednesday as it crossed the northern border of the Jewish State from Lebanon.

The IDF said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) belonged to Iranian proxy terror group Hezbollah.

“The drone was under constant IDF surveillance throughout the incident,” the IDF said.

“The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate in order to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
