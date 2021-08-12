Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces shot down a drone Wednesday as it crossed the northern border of the Jewish State from Lebanon.

The IDF said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) belonged to Iranian proxy terror group Hezbollah.

“The drone was under constant IDF surveillance throughout the incident,” the IDF said.

“The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate in order to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF added.