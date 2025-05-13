Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

Israeli forces eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in separate targeted drone strikes Tuesday in southern Lebanon.

One of the terrorists was assassinated in the southern Lebanon village of Houla while riding a motorcycle. He was identified in Lebanese media as Musa Aboud.

The second terrorist was in the Beaufort Ridge area, at a Hezbollah base used for the organization’s fire and defense array.

The same site was struck by the IDF last week.

“The reestablishment of the [Hezbollah terrorist] site and the activities conducted there constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF pointed out.

On Monday, UNIFIL complained that although the Lebanese Armed Forces have redeployed to more than 120 permanent positions south of the Litani River since November “with UNIFIL support”, nevertheless “full deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory.”

UNIFIL was forced to acknowledge, however, that “Peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them to the LAF.”

That figure does not include the hundreds of Hezbollah weapons caches found and destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces, nor the hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists operating in southern Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire was signed.

