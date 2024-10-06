Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces in Lebanon are uncovering more and more equipment and infrastructure prepared by Hezbollah terrorists for an imminent October 7th-like operation to invade northern Israel and slaughter its inhabitants.

The forces have discovered underground infrastructure, weapons caches and observation posts posing a direct threat the northern Israeli communities.

Advertisement





Soldiers of the Commando Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade are operating against a Hezbollah terrorist stronghold near the border in southern Lebanon. During the targeted raids, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and located large stockpiles of weapons.

Based on precise intelligence and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, the soldiers raided and dismantled an underground tunnel system that contained a combat compound used by Hezbollah terrorists as a hideout and a base for attacks on northern Israel. Here’s a bit of footage from the demolition of a weapons storage facility. Looks like a lovely villa, right? Watch.

This is footage of weapons discovered in a civilian home, also in southern Lebanon — another threat to northern Israelis.

In one of the houses in the area, the soldiers found an underground weapons cache containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, firearms, ammunition, Radwan Forces uniforms, military vests, and helmets. The cache was destroyed, and the weapons were confiscated.

Vehicles and weapons prepared by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces for an October 7th-type operation and other terrorist activities were also discovered by the Paratroopers Brigade.

Unlike the weapons often seen in Gaza, Hezbollah operatives clearly enjoy an elevated status with Iran, which provided brand-new, advanced weapons in pristine condition.

Hundreds of weapons were discovered in civilian buildings, including a vehicle containing weapons the Radwan Forces intended to use for the terrorist attacks.

Rocket launchers, mortars, mines, IEDs, explosives, anti-tank missiles, grenades and other weapons were also discovered in the area. The weapons were confiscated and will be transferred to Israeli territory.

Also this weekend, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Hader Ali Taweel, the Kfarkela Company Commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Taweel was responsible for firing hundreds of rockets and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli communities in northern Israel.

Together with the terrorists Mohamed Hader and Hassan Nteer el Rasheeni, who were both also eliminated earlier this week, Taweel was responsible for the January 14, 2024 anti-tank missile attack on Kfar Yuval that killed 76-year-old Israeli civilian Mira Ayalon and her son, Sergeant First Class (Res.) Barak Ayalon, a member of the community’s security team in the 769th Regional Brigade

.

Share this article on WhatsApp: