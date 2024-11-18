Photo Credit: IDF
Hezbollah launchers loaded with dozens of rockets aimed at northern Israel, discovered by the IDF's 226th Reserve Battalion

Israeli combat forces have uncovered another huge underground Hezbollah arsenal secreted away in southern Lebanon.

The 226th Reserve Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, discovered the weapons cache while continuing targeted ground raids in the area to remove threats to communities in northern Israel.

“I’m here in southern Lebanon, just a few miles from the border,” IDF Staff Sergeant Max said. “Here we see a literal rocket launcher which is directed at the exact angle towards Israeli civilians. If they were to be fired today, you would have civilians being injured and dying in between two to four minutes.”

During the raids, the troops scanned mountainous areas and discovered sites where Hezbollah concealed dozens of its combat compounds both above and below ground.

The troops also located multi-barrel launchers, mortars, rocket caches, and military equipment used in Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel over the past year.

In one of the scans, the soldiers located and dismantled extensive underground terrorist infrastructure where Hezbollah stored weapons and established living quarters, including a kitchen stocked with food supplies.

The troops are continuing to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that Hezbollah used to plan and execute attacks against Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

