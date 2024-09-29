Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed that Nabil Qaouk, Hezbollah’s Preventive Security Commander, was eliminated Saturday during an air strike on Beirut. The attack followed a massive airstrike late Friday afternoon, also in Beirut, that eliminated Hezbollah’s secretary-general and chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaouk, who was eliminated by IAF fighter jets, directed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, also served as a member of the Hezbollah’s Central Council.



Qaouk was considered close to Hezbollah’s senior commanders and directly engaged in terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens even in recent days, the IDF said.

Qaouk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field.

In the past, the terrorist served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region within the Operational Council, as Commander of the southern region, and as Deputy Commander of the operational council.

“The IDF will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and will act against anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IDf pledged.

