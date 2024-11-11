Photo Credit: IDF

(TPS) The IDF called on residents of southern Lebanese villages further from the border to evacuate on Monday, suggesting that the Israel Defense Forces is expanding its operations.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson listed 21 villages, including Naqoura, a coastal town where the Lebanese headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is located.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activities force the IDF to act forcefully against it in these areas, and we do not intend to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Awali River. For your safety, you must evacuate without delay. Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, facilities or weapons is putting his life in danger,” Adraee tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli woman in Karmiel and three residents of Arab town of Bi’ina were injured in a midday Hezbollah barrage of around 50 rockets.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

