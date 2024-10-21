Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90

US envoy Amos Hochstein is scheduled to engage in talks with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Monday regarding a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. As hostilities intensify, the United States continues to seek a diplomatic solution for southern Lebanon while supporting Israel to a degree. On Monday, Israel offered to the Americans its prerequisites for a ceasefire, which could lead to peace in the north.

South Lebanon

According to Axios, citing Israeli officials, Netanyahu’s Office submitted the document to the White House in anticipation of Hochstein’s arrival in Beirut.

The Israeli officials indicated that the document emerged from conversations that involved Minister Ron Dermer, the Israeli Defense Ministry, and the IDF, regarding the principles Israel insists must be included in any diplomatic resolution to the war against Hezbollah.

LEBANON WILL BE LIKE JENIN

Perhaps the most crucial Israeli demand is to allow the IDF to engage in “active enforcement,” enforcing the ceasefire deal and making sure Hezbollah is not rearming nor rebuilding its terrorist infrastructure in the area between the Litani River and the Israeli border.

Israel demands the same freedom of operation for its air force in Lebanese air space.

Israel has also expressed its deep disappointment in the way the Lebanese army and UNIFIL have failed miserably in enforcing UNSC Resolution 1701 and therefore wishes to keep the right to the job using its own military. This would be the hardest demand to get through, seeing as the international community wants to keep UNIFIL in place – inept and often collaborating with Hezbollah.

But Netanyahu has proven countless times over the past year that he does not succumb easily to international pressure, and should he remain steadfast in his demands, the US may let him get his way, kicking and screaming.

In recent years, the Lebanese army maintained a minimal presence in the region, which was predominantly under the control of Hezbollah. Nevertheless, American and Israeli officials told Axios that Hochstein is pushing for an extensive deployment of the Lebanese army between the Litani and the Israeli border – and Israel would be only too happy to oblige, depending on the Lebanese army’s willingness to do the job.

DISMANTLING HEZBOLLAH

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the IDF Spokesperson announced that “During ground raids in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah’s weapons, including anti-tank missiles, launchers that were aimed toward communities in northern Israel, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades, and additional combat equipment. The troops also eliminated Hezbollah terrorists, including tactical-level commanders and a terrorist cell that launched anit-tank missiles toward the soldiers.”

It appears that, just as it has been doing in the Gaza Strip, the IDF’s new doctrine is to keep hitting them until they cry, uncle.

Oh, and UNIFIL on Sunday said in a statement that the IDF had “deliberately demolished” one of its observation towers and a perimeter fence in Marwahin in southern Lebanon in “a flagrant violation of international law.” It called on Israel to ensure the safety of peacekeepers. The IDF said it was looking into the reports.

They really should get out of there, or someone is liable to get hurt.

