Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli forces eliminated two Hezbollah operatives on Monday in a drone struck carried out in southern Lebanon.

The two terrorists were riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack, which took place in the area of Yomor.

According to the Israeli military, the two terrorists served as observation operatives and directed terrorist activities against the Jewish State.

“The IDF just now struck Hezbollah terrorists in the Yohmor area, after engaging in terror activities against Israel,” Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed.

“Our policy is clear: zero tolerance toward any violation [of the ceasefire]. We will not allow any violation of the agreement and we will not allow the Hezbollah terror organization to restore its abilities,” the defense minister said, adding that “any terrorist who tries to harm Israeli civilians is a dead man.”

Hezbollah has continued to carry out its military activities despite a ceasefire agreement that stipulated the terrorist group and its weapons would move north of the Litani River, away from the border with Israel.

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces also eliminated two Hezbollah surveillance operatives who directed terror attacks in the area of Yatar and Meiss al- Jabal in southern Lebanon.

“The terrorists’ activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF pointed out.

In light of the constant Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire, Israel has decided to maintain a presence in southern Lebanon, regardless of negotiations on other issues.

Katz announced late last week that Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon in five key positions indefinitely to ensure continuing security for residents of northern Israel.

“The uncompromising enforcement policy against Hezbollah violations in Lebanon will continue in full force. Our job is to protect the residents of the north against any threat, and that is what we will do,” he emphasized.

