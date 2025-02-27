Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Israeli forces eliminated a senior Hezbollah terrorist on Wednesday in a strike carried out in Lebanon.

The intelligence-based Israeli Air Force strike eliminated Mahran Ali Nasser Al-Din, a significant terrorist in Hezbollah’s Unit 4400.

Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 is responsible for smuggling weapons into Lebanese territory from Iran and its proxies, aiming to maximize Hezbollah’s weapons stockpiles.

Since its establishment, Unit 4400 has established numerous smuggling routes along the Syria-Lebanon border.

During the war, the IDF conducted extensive strikes on Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 and its commanders, including the elimination of the commander of Unit 4400, Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, and his designated successor, Ali Hassan Gharib.

Al-Din played a significant role in Hezbollah’s weapons smuggling operations, and he was directly involved in coordinating with smugglers operating along the Syria-Lebanon border.

“This constitutes a clear threat to the security of the State of Israel and violates the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF pointed out.

Defense Minister Israel Katz told the heads of regional councils in northern Israel on Thursday the IDF will remain deployed in southern Lebanon for as long as deemed necessary.

“In the buffer zone in Lebanon, we will remain indefinitely; our presence there depends on the situation, not a defined time period,” he said.

Katz added that Israel has received a “green light” from the United States to do what it must to protect its borders and its citizens.

