Nabih Berri, Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and head of the Shiite Amal party, on Tuesday, told the Beirut-based daily Ad-Diyar that Israel was not satisfied with setting up five control points in Lebanese territory following the withdrawal of IDF forces; instead, it created a security zone extending “one to two kilometers” into Lebanon.

Born in Sierra Leone to Lebanese immigrant parents who, like many other Shiites, had moved to West Africa in search of better economic prospects, Berri returned to his family’s hometown of Tebnin in southern Lebanon as a child. There, he attended primary school before continuing his education in Makkah and at the École de la Sège in Beirut.

Known as Lebanon’s Godfather, Berri, 87, has served Syria against the “Palestinian” presence in Lebanon, and later sided with Hezbollah against its Sunni and Christian foes. The position of Speaker of Parliament is the highest political office a Shiite can hold under Lebanon’s National Charter, and Berri has occupied this post to date, with only a few brief interruptions.

Speaker Berri began the interview by emphasizing that the aggressive policies of the “extreme right” in Israel are not reassuring but rather confirm the continued implementation of Israel’s expansionist agenda.

He disclosed that the Israeli occupation extended beyond just occupying the five border hills, re-establishing a border strip extending one to two kilometers inside Lebanese territory. This effectively creates a new occupied area along Lebanon’s southern border.

Berri further stated that Lebanon is closely monitoring these developments and will not tolerate any new facts on the ground. He insisted that any alteration of the border situation must be met with a unified national stance, and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in halting these ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Regarding the issue of reconstruction and international aid, Speaker Berri emphasized that Lebanon will not accept any attempts to tie aid to political or military conditions, whether related to Hezbollah’s weapons north of the Litani or other internal matters. He highlighted that rebuilding the destruction caused by “Israeli aggression” must be a national priority. Berri stressed that Lebanon aims to secure international support without compromising its sovereignty or making concessions that would violate its national principles.

Berri also commented on the recent developments in Syria, accusing Israel of attempting to “manipulate the demographic composition and present itself as a protector of groups like the Druze.” He praised Druze leader Walid Jumblatt for his opposition to these plans, specifically Israel’s demand for a demilitarized zone in southern Syria and its promises to protect the Druze there. Berri highlighted that Jumblatt’s national and strategic position remained steadfast, particularly in his firm stance on “rejecting the Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.”

