Photo Credit: NNA

Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm on Monday submitted her written resignation from the government to Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Her resignation was in protest – she is the third cabinet member to leave government in the wake of last week’s massive explosion in Beirut harbor, NNA, Lebanon’s news agency reported.

Najm’s resignation one day after the ministers of information and environment had stepped down.

Advertisement



Also on Monday, Defense Minister Zeina Akar submitted her resignation.

A Cabinet session will be held Monday at the Grand Serail, at 3 PM. Reports suggest Prime Minister Hassan Diab is also planning to step down.

Najm, 49, is a law professor. She taught at the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences of Saint-Joseph University in Beirut and also in France, where she was a visiting professor at the University Panthéon-Assas and the University Panthéon-Sorbonne in Paris. She is closely related to Saint Joseph University, where she is also the director of the Center for Rights Studies of the Arab world.

Najm supported the protests in 2019–2020.