Photo Credit: Shahen Araboghlian / Wikimedia

With Beirut still reeling from a series of explosions that killed 180 and left hundreds of thousands homeless after months of economic crises that finally drove despairing citizens into the streets, refusing to leave until changes were made, a career diplomat was chosen Monday by the Lebanese Parliament as the nation’s new prime minister.

Lebanon’s Ambassador to Germany since 2013, Mustapha Adib, was confirmed in a hurried process after being nominated this weekend by President Michel Aoun and supported for the post by former prime ministers Sa’ad Hariri, Fouad Saniora, Najib Miqati and Tammam Salam.

Advertisement



The confirmation came just in time for him to be able to greet French President Emmanuel Macron, who is due to arrive for talks with Lebanese politicians on those loudly-demanded reforms the grassroots rank and file are hoping could bring international aid.

Lebanon’s currency is barely worth twenty percent of what it was worth just a year ago – an issue that has sent protesters into the streets repeatedly.

Immediately following his confirmation, Adib told reporters outside the Presidential Palace, “There is no time for talks and promises. It’s time to get to work, and God willing we will succeed in picking a ministerial team of specialists and experts.”

The current cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity, as will the current prime minister, until a new government is in place.