IDF aircraft carried out more at least 20 bombing runs in southern Lebanon on Thursday in a mission to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to Israel.

The airstrikes targeted Hezbollah terrorists, weapons and tunnel shafts around Beaufort Ridge. The infrastructure was being used to manage the terrorist organization’s fire and defense array.

The IDF said the infrastructure was part of a “significant underground project that, due to IDF strikes, has been rendered inoperable.”

The existence of the site and the activities of the terrorists there “constitute a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF added.

Israel has been kept on its toes monitoring and eliminating ongoing attempts by Hezbollah to re-establish and rebuild itself in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal reached months ago.

