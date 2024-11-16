Photo Credit: Roee Oz/TPS-IL

At least five people sustained minor injuries while racing for a bomb shelter Saturday night and several others suffered severe anxiety after a Hezbollah rocket scored a direct hit on a residential building in the center of Haifa, causing extensive structural damage.

The Iranian proxy army in Lebanon fired a barrage of at least ten rockets at Israel’s northern port city and its surrounding suburbs at around 7:45 pm.

?BREAKING : A direct hit inside Haifa from Hezbollah rocket fire a short time ago. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/GnPrBezRIx — Eli Afriat ??? (@EliAfriatISR) November 16, 2024

One of the rockets landed in Haifa’s Carmel neighborhood, igniting a fire.

Direct hit in Haifa in Carmel Center neighborhood, there are injured people, cars burning. It's the neighborhood where people go out for a walk, to sit in a restaurant, to have some normality on Saturday evening. Hezbollah targets Israeli civilians non-stop. pic.twitter.com/NStUGFVQYc — lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) November 16, 2024

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics provided first aid and then evacuated the victims who were ages 62, 70, 53 and 26, along with a 16 year old girl who suffered severe anxiety. All were taken to the city’s Rambam Medical Center.

None of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, MDA emphasized.

A synagogue in the city was hit shortly after the worshipers had left the building — a miracle — along with a car that went up in flames, with nearby buildings damaged as well.

Hezbollah rocket hits a synagogue in Haifa, Israel just shortly after worshippers left the building. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/CKvG98vU8B — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 16, 2024

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, but others managed to get through, landing in the Haifa Bay area as well as in the city.

Hezbollah also launched attacks on the city earlier in the day, in the morning and mid-afternoon hours.

