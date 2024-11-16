Photo Credit: Roee Oz/TPS-IL
At least five people sustained minor injuries while racing for a bomb shelter Saturday night and several others suffered severe anxiety after a Hezbollah rocket scored a direct hit on a residential building in the center of Haifa, causing extensive structural damage.

The Iranian proxy army in Lebanon fired a barrage of at least ten rockets at Israel’s northern port city and its surrounding suburbs at around 7:45 pm.

One of the rockets landed in Haifa’s Carmel neighborhood, igniting a fire.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics provided first aid and then evacuated the victims who were ages 62, 70, 53 and 26, along with a 16 year old girl who suffered severe anxiety. All were taken to the city’s Rambam Medical Center.

None of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, MDA emphasized.

A synagogue in the city was hit shortly after the worshipers had left the building — a miracle — along with a car that went up in flames, with nearby buildings damaged as well.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, but others managed to get through, landing in the Haifa Bay area as well as in the city.

Hezbollah also launched attacks on the city earlier in the day, in the morning and mid-afternoon hours.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

