Photo Credit: IDF

The Lebanese Army has discovered more loaded missile launchers that were aimed at Israel just two days after a barrage of 34 rockets were fired at the Jewish State from Lebanon.

The rocket launchers — and rockets that were prepared to be launched — were found hidden in a grove of lemon and orange trees in the Qlaileh Plain, according to a report by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network.

The Lebanese Army is allegedly working to dismantle the battery, according to the report.

Earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces intercepted 25 of the rockets that were fired at northern Israel. At least five others landed in Israeli territory, and security personnel were working to track down the other four projectiles.

The barrage was allegedly fired by Hamas terrorists in southern Lebanon; the attack was clearly coordinated with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, which followed the attack with a series of its own rocket fire.

It is likely, however, that the attack was approved by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, which controls southern Lebanon.

In response, Israeli military forces bombed two terrorist tunnels in Gaza that had been rebuilt since the last conflict, as well as a number of other Hamas positions, including a weapons production factory.