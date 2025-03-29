Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday shortly before the start of Shabbat in a statement from his office in Jerusalem that “the equation has changed” in Lebanon.

“Whoever has not yet internalized the new situation in Lebanon, has received an additional reminder of our determination,” Netanyahu said, referring to Israeli airstrikes carried out an hour earlier against Hezbollah command centers, terrorist infrastructure sites, launchers and terrorists in southern Lebanon.

“The equation has changed; what prevailed before October 7th will not recur. We will not allow firing at our communities, not even a trickle,” Netanyahu warned.

“We will continue to strongly enforce the ceasefire. We will attack anywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel. We will ensure that all of our residents of the north will return safely to their homes,” the prime minister said.

The warning — and Israeli “warning” airstrikes on Beirut, two on a building in al-Jamous and one on a building in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh — came in response to a rocket attack fired at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities from Lebanese territory earlier in the day.

Defense Minister Israel Katz likewise responded to the Hezbollah rocket attack.

“Kiryat Shmona and Beirut will be treated the same,” Katz emphasized. “If there is no peace in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities, there will be no peace in Beirut either.

“The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for any fire directed at the Galilee,” Katz reminded.

“We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7. We will ensure the security of Galilee residents and act forcefully against any threat.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement on the X social media platform, warning the Jewish State will no longer tolerate violations of the ceasefire.

“In the past week, in a severe violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been attacked twice by rocket fire from Lebanon,” the ministry pointed out.

“Israel has warned that it will not allow continued attacks against it and its citizens … Continued attacks on Israel will compel it to exercise its right to self-defense,” the ministry warned.

“It is clear to all that any country whose citizens were attacked with rockets would respond forcefully. The citizens of Israel deserve the same protection as the citizens of any other country.

“We will not return to the reality of October 6, 2023. Those who fire at us will be severely harmed. The responsibility for preventing further attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory lies with the Lebanese government and its army,” the ministry added.

