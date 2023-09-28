Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

Tensions are continuing to rise on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) works to “de-escalate the situation.”

Lebanon claimed it exchanged smoke bombs with Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday for the second time in a week.

Advertisement





The Lebanese Army said in an online statement that the incident began with smoke bombs fired by the IDF at a Lebanese patrol escorting workers removing alleged “infringements” set up by the IDF north of the Blue Line.

The IDF said its forces employed riot dispersal means against the Lebanese army and that Lebanese soldiers fired tear gas grenades.

The exchange reportedly took place around the Blue Line. No Israeli soldiers were injured.

A similar incident took place on September 23, when the IDF thwarted an attempt by Lebanese operatives to cross Israel’s northern border using an engineering vehicle near Mount Dov.

IDF Repels Lebanese Attempt to Cross Israel’s Northern Border

Earlier this month, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Iranian proxy Hezbollah is building an airport just 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of the Israeli town of Metullah, near the city of Jezzin and the village of Biret Jabour in southern Lebanon.

Gallant: Iran Building Terror Airport in Lebanon 12 Miles from Israeli Border

Speaking to the Global Summit on Counter Terrorism hosted by Reichman University, Gallant showed aerial images of the airport, which he said is being built by Iran for use in future attacks against Israel.

“The Ayatollah regime plans to act through this against the citizens of Israel,” Gallant said. “The land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, and the destination is Israel.”

A non-Israeli source with knowledge of the site quoted by Reuters said the airport is being built from Iranian blueprints and will be able to accommodate large drones, include those that are weaponized.