Photo Credit: Mehdi Shojaeian via Wikimedia

According to Israeli analyst, journalist, entrepreneur, and cyber expert Amir Rapaport, the massive explosion in Beirut on August 4 was preceded by six exceptional events, five of which took place at exactly the same time intervals. Rapaport reported Thursday morning in Israel Defense (לפיצוץ הענק בביירות קדמו שישה פיצוצים בהפרשי זמן זהים) that unequivocal seismological data point to the unusual events, which could be explained by an act of sabotage or the malfunction of military weapons.

These amazing findings were discovered and analyzed by geophysics experts in collaboration with the Israeli Tamar engineering group, and were also passed on to the higher political and security echelons.

The Tamar Group, founded by former Israeli Corps of Engineers officer Boaz Hayun, has been involved in the field of sabotage and controlled explosions in Israel for decades, as well as working with airports around the world to detect explosives. Among other things, the group performs special work on explosives, including explosions in buildings and complex experiments. It includes the National Fireworks Laboratory, which is responsible on behalf of the Israeli Standards Institute for the licensing of all fireworks, which come mainly from China, and the Israeli Center for Explosives Safety.

Amir Rapaport is the founder of Cybertech Global Events, an international business platform for cyber, tech, and innovation.

The reported dramatic turnaround in understanding the disaster in Beirut began with a seismological investigation, which collected seismic data from sensors scattered throughout the Middle East. It turned out that the semiological institutes in Israel, which are located a good distance from the focal point of the explosion, absorbed well the ground noises created by the large explosion of the ammonium nitrate charge in Beirut, which were equivalent to a minor earthquake. But the same semiological instruments were unable to detect a discovery made only by seismographs located in the deep of the Mediterranean, between Cyprus and Lebanon, about 45 miles from Beirut and at a depth of about 1.36 miles.

It is a system of six seismic sensors, called cy603, which was placed deep underwater as part of an international geological project for the purpose of researching and predicting earthquakes in the Mediterranean basin as well as global monitoring of weapons experiments.

Normally, the sensors’ data are available to the public via the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) website, which aggregates information from global seismographic research institutions.

However, shortly after 6 PM on August 5 – that is, less than 24 hours after the Beirut disaster – access to all the data collected prior to the event was blocked, and visitors to the site are notified that no information is available.

Of course, nothing can really be taken away once it was posted online, and so some geophysicists managed to obtain the deleted data and found that this simograph data matched other regional sensitive sensor data regarding the Beirut event. It appears that no one else has noticed the facts revealed by the investigation of the retrieved seismographic data:

The great explosion of ammonium nitrate on August 4 was preceded by the six mysterious explosions. These explosions were equivalent to the force of several tons of TNT each (it is difficult to determine the exact weights at this stage of the investigation), and the time intervals between them were the same: 11 seconds.

As can be seen in the simographic chart, five identical explosions can be detected with certainty at an interval of 11 seconds from each other, while the sixth explosion, 11 more seconds later, was several magnitudes bigger.

Then, after another 43 seconds, the huge explosion that destroyed part of Beirut occurred – and was detected by all the seismographs throughout the Middle East.

The Tamar Group analysis raises big question marks about the common hypothesis disseminated by the media that the Beirut explosion started with a fire on the ground inside a harbor warehouse, which caused the flare-up of fireworks and then the gigantic explosion of thousands of tons of ammonia nitrate.

The Tamar theory does match foreign media reports (denied unconvincingly by Lebanese officials) that under the normal harbor’s warehouses where the ammonium nitrate and fireworks were stored, there existed an underground city of warehouses and tunnels, the remains of which are clearly visible in the aftermath reports – operated by Hezbollah, the real owner of the Beirut port.