Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

A huge plume of grey and black smoke rose in the skies over the Lebanese capital Tuesday evening following a powerful explosion in the Dahiya neighborhood, in the heart of Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed said in a statement that Israeli forces carried out a targeted assassination of the Hezbollah commander responsible for the slaughter of 12 young children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on Saturday.

Advertisement





The commander targeted in the strike was Hezbollah’s Number 2, Fuad Shukr, also known as Haj Muhasin, the senior advisor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Shukr has headed the terrorist army’s precision-guided missile project and also is wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marines barracks in Beirut.

The headquarters of Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, are located in the Dahiyeh section of Beirut. According to sources quoted by the Saudi TV channel “Al-Hadth“, two people were killed in the attack.” The building that was struck was the coordination office of Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to the report.

Three missiles were fired from an Israeli combat drone in the surgical strike, the IDF confirmed.

“Hezbollah crossed the red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a terse statement.

“The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

“At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released.”

Residents of communities in northern Israel, including Tzfat, are being told to stay near protected places and to avoid gathering.

Vessels docked at the port of Beirut are moving away to the sea for fear of an Israeli attack on the port.

Share this article on WhatsApp: