A senior Islamic Group (Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya) terrorist commander was eliminated Thursday morning in a targeted drone strike in the western Beka’a district of southern Lebanon, multiple Arab media reported.

عاجل – معلومات أولية عن استهداف سيارة رابيد في بلدة #جبال_البطم عبر غارة من طائرة مسيّرة #جنوب_لبنان pic.twitter.com/x6BVod7o1y — nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) July 18, 2024

The “Islamic Group” — Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya — is a Sunni terrorist organization with ties to both Hamas — also a Sunni terror group — and Hezbollah, a Shiite terrorist army affiliated with Iran.

Video footage posted on social media shows a missile hitting the vehicle in which Mohammed Hamed Jabara, a member of the terror organization’s “Fajr Forces” was riding near the village of Jbal al-Botm.

Moment when a car of Islamic Jihad member was targeted in Bekaa, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/HToXsNbFYE — War Intel (@warintel4u) July 18, 2024

Jabara was killed in a strike in the village of Ghazze. Lebanese media blamed Israel for the strike.

The Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya organization officially confirmed that “Commander Muhammad Jabara” was killed in the village of Ghazze in the Beka’a district. It was the first of three such strikes carried out on Thursday morning. Israeli forces also reportedly carried out a drone strike on a vehicle in the village of Zibqin in the southern Lebanese area of Wadi al-Aziah, Lebanese media reported.

