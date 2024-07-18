Photo Credit: Resistance News Network
Drone strike eliminates commander in the Al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya terror group in southern Lebanon, July 18 2024

A senior Islamic Group (Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya) terrorist commander was eliminated Thursday morning in a targeted drone strike in the western Beka’a district of southern Lebanon, multiple Arab media reported.

The “Islamic Group” — Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya — is a Sunni terrorist organization with ties to both Hamas — also a Sunni terror group — and Hezbollah, a Shiite terrorist army affiliated with Iran.

Video footage posted on social media shows a missile hitting the vehicle in which Mohammed Hamed Jabara, a member of the terror organization’s “Fajr Forces” was riding near the village of Jbal al-Botm.

Jabara was killed in a strike in the village of Ghazze. Lebanese media blamed Israel for the strike.

The Al Jama’a al-Islamiyya organization officially confirmed that “Commander Muhammad Jabara” was killed in the village of Ghazze in the Beka’a district. It was the first of three such strikes carried out on Thursday morning. Israeli forces also reportedly carried out a drone strike on a vehicle in the village of Zibqin in the southern Lebanese area of Wadi al-Aziah, Lebanese media reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

