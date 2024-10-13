Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces in Lebanon have arrested a Hezbollah terrorist who was hiding in an underground tunnel with weapons and equipment to enable a long stay. Watch now.

In the process of the IDF’s ongoing “limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence” in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers discovered an underground tunnel shaft in a building leading to a hideout area for terrorists, with an adjacent exit shaft.



The troops encircled the building, scanned the tunnel shaft, and discovered an underground compound at a depth of approximately seven meters (23 feet) and a 50-meter (164-foot) hideout area, where a Hezbollah terrorist was embedded alongside weapons and equipment for a long term stay.

After the terrorist surrendered and was apprehended, the soldiers interrogated him on site and then transferred him to a detention facility for further questioning within Israel.

IDF troops continue their operations in the area.

