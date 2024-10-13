Photo Credit: IDF
Hezbollah terrorist captured by IDF troops from within a tunnel in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces in Lebanon have arrested a Hezbollah terrorist who was hiding in an underground tunnel with weapons and equipment to enable a long stay. Watch now.

In the process of the IDF’s ongoing “limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence” in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers discovered an underground tunnel shaft in a building leading to a hideout area for terrorists, with an adjacent exit shaft.

Hezbollah tunnel shaft leading down seven meters to a 50-meter living space outfitting for long term stays.

The troops encircled the building, scanned the tunnel shaft, and discovered an underground compound at a depth of approximately seven meters (23 feet) and a 50-meter (164-foot) hideout area, where a Hezbollah terrorist was embedded alongside weapons and equipment for a long term stay.

After the terrorist surrendered and was apprehended, the soldiers interrogated him on site and then transferred him to a detention facility for further questioning within Israel.

IDF troops continue their operations in the area.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

