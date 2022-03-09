Photo Credit: Qatar Camel Festival / Twitter

Prancing gracefully before the critical eyes of the judges, the finest camels in the Middle East competed to win first prize at the camel beauty pageant held Tuesday on the final day of the first Qatar Camel Festival.

تشرفنا بكل من شاركنا حفل ختام #مهرجان_قطر_للإبل، نبارك لجميع الفائزين ودام الخير والتميز فالكم✨#جزيلات_العطا ? pic.twitter.com/dj2T7GuGRG — مهرجان قطر للإبل (@qcamelf) March 8, 2022

This is serious business. Camels are greatly respected in the Middle East, not only for their transportation prowess but also for their milk, which is reputed to have special healing powers.

The contestants were led by their respective trainers as they paraded for the judges.

?? شاركونا الإثارة في #مهرجان_قطر_للإبل ?? | #جزيلات_العطا ? والتي تستمر لغاية 8 مارس 2022 في ميدان لبصير – منطقة الشيحانية pic.twitter.com/vVFH4t6Id9 — مهرجان قطر للإبل (@qcamelf) February 20, 2022

“We had a professional veterinary staff and advanced equipment and we worked to combat tampering and limit the spread of cosmetic materials,” chief festival organizer Hamad Jaber Al-Athba told AFP. “Corruption was fought seriously at the Qatar Camel Festival.”

المركز الثالث ? للسيد/ فرج سالم خجيم العذبة شوط جمل 30 (شوط النخبة)

لفئة المجاهيم – دولي#مهرجان_قطر_للإبل ??#جزيلات_العطا ? pic.twitter.com/dXPFXaUOD5 — مهرجان قطر للإبل (@qcamelf) March 8, 2022

Hundreds of spectators attended the event, held in Labseer Square in the Al Sheehaniya area northwest of Doha.

A total 47 million Qatari riyal (approximately $12.9 million) was allocated to the winners in three camel categories: Al-Asayel, Majaheem, and Al-Mughateer.

Tag a friend you'd take with you to the first edition of Qatar Camel Festival.? ⬇️ With 47 million Qatari Riyals allocated to the lucky winners, this new edition combines three camel categories in one exciting festival: Al-Asayel, Majaheem, and Al-Mughateer.

?: @qcamelf pic.twitter.com/s54i4N9ou4 — Qatar Calendar (@QatarCalendar) March 1, 2022

Late in the day, after assuring that no tampering – read: Botox, fillers and the like – was involved, the judges awarded first prize to Mangiah Ghufran, the camel owned by Faed Farj Algufrani.

First prize, by the way, was one million Qatari riyal ($275,000).

Saud Mubarak Shafi Salem Al Shafi’s camel won second place in the Majaheem international category.

The camel owned by Faraj Salem Khajim Al-Athba won third place in the “elite run” category, Majaheem international.

A beautiful way to end the day – at the finale of the Qatar Camel Festival! I sat by the honorable Iraqi Ambassador & enjoyed meeting the winners. The camel plays a significant cultural & historical role in Qatar & throughout the Gulf. @qcamelf #مهرجان_قطر_للإبل pic.twitter.com/cWg33wI0CT — CdA Natalie A. Baker (@USAmbQatar) March 8, 2022

US Ambassador to Qatar Natalie Baker tweeted enthusiastically following the event, “A beautiful way to end the day,” adding that she sat by “the honorable Iraqi Ambassador and enjoyed meeting the winners.”