Photo Credit: Ansar Allah Media Center

The Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired another failed hypersonic ballistic missile attack at Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

The missile, which was not intercepted, landed instead in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reported. There was no word on property damage or injuries.

The attack followed an announcement Tuesday by President Donald Trump saying the United States was halting its bombing campaign against the Houthis, effective immediately.

Trump’s announcement followed a massive Israeli airstrike that demolished Sana’a International Airport, several power stations and a concrete factory — all of which were used by the Houthis. The Israeli airstrike came in response to Sunday’s Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

The president said the White House had received a message from the Houthis the previous night, asking the US to stop bombing and pledging to stop their attacks on American vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The ceasefire, brokered by Oman, did not include the State of Israel.

Moreover, senior Houthi officials rushed to deny the report shortly after Trump’s announcement.

“When he makes such statements, it means he’s trying to preserve his self-respect after the humiliating failure he suffered in Yemen and his aggression against the Yemeni people,” Deif Allah Al-Shami told Al-Mayadeen TV in a lengthy statement translated by Martin Kelly of the UK-based EOS Risk Group.

“We say, ‘Say what you want, but your words will not change a thing.” In addition, Al-Shami said, “No Israeli ship will reach any port until the siege is lifted and the aggression on Gaza ends.”

