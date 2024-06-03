Photo Credit: SOHR Screenshot

The official Syrian news agency SANA on Monday morning reported that “several civilians were martyred at dawn on Monday in an Israeli missile aggression that targeted several points in the vicinity of Aleppo city.”

“At approximately 00:20 AM on Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack with missiles from a direction southeast of Aleppo, targeting several points in the vicinity of Aleppo city, and the army air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them,” SANA reported, citing a military source. The source added that “the aggression led to the martyrdom of several civilians and some material losses to property.”

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “12 members of pro-Iranian militias of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities” were killed (a preliminary toll), as a result of “an Israeli air strike on a site in the town of Hayyan in the northern countryside of Aleppo, where the targeting resulted in successive explosions in the copper factory in the area.”

The Syrian Observatory indicated that “successive strong explosions occurred in the town of Hayyan in the northern countryside of Aleppo, resulting from a missile targeting of the copper factory, as the town is controlled by Iranian militias of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, while ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the area to put out the fires and transport injured people.”

“The explosions followed a bombardment with high-explosive Volcano missiles that were launched from the western countryside of Aleppo on the positions of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (Organization for the Liberation of the Levant, or Levant Liberation Committee) and its factions in Kafarama and Nuran in the western countryside of Aleppo,” the SOHR added.

The Burkan-2H, or Volcano-2H, is a mobile short-range ballistic missile made in Iran and used by the Houthis militants in Yemen.