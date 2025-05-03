Photo Credit: Walid Abu Haya via MFA

Overnight between Friday and Saturday, five injured Syrian Druze citizens were brought to Israel for medical care as regime forces supporting the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sha’ara continue to target the community.

The injured citizens were brought to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“The IDF is deployed in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent the entry of hostile forces in the area of Druze villages,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF continues to monitor developments with readiness for defense and various scenarios.”

