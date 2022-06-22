Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Following the visit of the chairman of the Hamas Politburo to Lebanon, Reuters reports that Hamas decided to renew its ties with the Assad regime which were severed at the beginning of the Syrian civil war following Hamas’ support of the Syrian rebels.

Pressured by Iran, Hamas has long wanted to renew its relations with Assad, a member of the Shiite-axis, but so far it has been Assad who has turned a cold shoulder on Hamas ever since he expelled their senior officials from Syria about a decade ago.

Has anything changed this time in Assad’s position? It’s not yet clear, but what is clear is that Hamas has begun a semi-public courtship game.

Hamas’ return to Syrian territory could pose an old-new headache for Israel, serving Iran’s interest in the region well.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reports, there is a good chance for the renewal of relations between Hamas and the Assad regime. Senior Hamas officials have recently made several visits to Syria.

But contrary to these reports, Al-Quds claims, according to its sources, that there’s nothing new with the relations between Syria and Hamas.

So far, things seem to be mostly one-sided. Hamas is pursuing Assad…