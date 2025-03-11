Photo Credit: Israel Air Force

The IDF announced on Tuesday morning that the Air Force conducted overnight strikes on radar systems, intelligence-gathering equipment, command centers, and weaponry belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria. According to the IDF, “the presence of these assets in southern Syria poses a threat to the State of Israel and IDF operations, and they were targeted to eliminate potential future threats.”

The announcement follows reports on Arab networks earlier in the night, claiming that Israeli forces carried out over 41 airstrikes in the Damascus region and southern Syria within just two hours. The intensity of the attacks has also fueled speculation that Israeli ground forces may have simultaneously launched an incursion into Syrian territory.

The attack comes as Israel reiterates its stance that it will not allow the new al-Julani regime to threaten its security. Additionally, in recent days, regime loyalists have been massacred by members of the Alawite tribe, with reports from last week indicating that hundreds of people were killed.

Syrian leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani dismissed Israeli criticism of the massacre of an estimated 1,000 Alawites in two days, stating, “Israel is the last one who can speak.” In a statement to Reuters, he accused Israel of responsibility for the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza and Lebanon over the past 18 months.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which sympathizes with the Julani regime, has counted 23 times since the beginning of 2025 in which Israel targeted Syrian territory, 21 of which were airstrikes and 2 were ground strikes. These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of about 22 individuals, as well as weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, command posts, and vehicles.

