Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

The IDF bombed targets in Syria in the Quneitra area, adjacent to the Israeli Golan Heights, on Tuesday night, the country’s state media reported.

The state-run SANA news agency reported that an Israeli attack using missiles hit the Quneitra. There were no casualties but the targets were damaged.

The IDF has remained silent on the reports, as it usually does.

Israel has previously bombed Hezbollah and Iranian infrastructure under construction in the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the area bombed host Iranian and Hezbollah-backed militias and the Syrian groups “Al-Moqawma Al-Suriyah” and the “Popular Front for the Liberation of the Sanjak of Iskandarun.”

The IDF announced in March 2019 that it had exposed a clandestine Hezbollah unit that was operating in southern Syria in the area near the border with Israel and where this latest attack occurred.

The unit’s objective is to establish another front against Israel from the Golan Heights, in addition to Hezbollah’s threat from Lebanon.

The IDF published classified information about the “Golan File,” the name for the unit which is commanded by Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior operative in the Lebanon-based terrorist organization.

The purpose of the Hezbollah infrastructure is to act against Israel at a time of deterioration. The infrastructure is at its preliminary stages and has yet to reach the level needed for operational activity and is still in the process of development and consolidation.

Since the exposure of the unit, Israel has reportedly acted against the Iranian-led attempt on several occasions.

This was the 11th attack waged by Israel on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2022, according to the SOHR.

In general, Iran’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The IAF has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.