Photo Credit: ImageSat International

Iran is building a new storage facility in which to keep its missiles and large-scale weapons, according to a report by Fox News, which displayed ISI satellite images and cited Western intelligence sources to back up the claim.

The underground tunnel reportedly being used as the weapons storage site is estimated to be nearly 400 feet long, 15 feet wide and 13 feet deep, and is located within the Imam Ali military base in Albukamal, in eastern Syria.

According to the ImageSat satellite intelligence firm, “accelerated construction started a few weeks after the base was attacked for the first time” in September 2019.

“The tunnel’s characteristics are suitable for trucks and big vehicles’ shelter. The tunnel, once operational, might be utilized to securely store weapon systems, possibly advanced, for protecting them from airstrikes.

“The Imam Ali” military base is being built in a short-term construction process using high-resource investment in both funds and human resources,” according to the geospatial intelligence solutions company.

According to Fox News, a shed was used to hide the entrance to the tunnel from the air shortly after the first image Oct. 5) was captured. It’s believed the tunnel is in the final stages of construction and will be operational shortly.