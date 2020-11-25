Photo Credit: SANA

According to the official Syrian news agency SANA cited a military source reporting that “at 11:50 PM Tuesday, the Zionist enemy launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan towards south Damascus, adding that the losses were limited to material damage.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had “documented the killing of eight militiamen of pro-Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah of non-Syrian nationalities, as a result of Israeli shelling on Jabal al-Mani in southern Damascus countryside just before midnight.”

According to the Observatory, “the Israeli airstrikes have targeted weapon and missile depots used by Iranians and Hezbollah in Jabal al-Mani area in southern Damascus countryside. A military post belonging to the ‘Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of the Golan’ militia was also targeted near the village of Ruweihina at the Syrian border with the occupied Golan in Quneitra countryside.”

The attack also caused material damage, as rocket depots in Jabal al-Mani and vehicles belonging to a military post of the “Syrian resistance for the liberation of the Golan” were destroyed.

“The death toll is expected to rise as some injured are in serious condition, amid reports of further fatalities,” the Observatory reported.

According to the Observatory, the latest incident brings to 36 the number of Israel attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2020, killing 206 regime soldiers, loyalists, Iranians, Hezbollah, and Iran-affiliated militias, of whom 41 were Syrian nationals and 165 foreigners.