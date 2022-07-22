Photo Credit: SANA

“Three soldiers were martyred and seven others were wounded as a result of an Israeli aggression that targeted some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus,” the Syrian state news agency SANA reported early Friday morning.

The report cited a military source who said that “at exactly 12:32 AM today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

Advertisement



The source added that “the aggression led to the martyrdom of three soldiers, the wounding of seven others, and the infliction of some material losses.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, relying on eyewitnesses, six were killed, three of them non-Syrians, and ten were injured in Israel’s shelling on Rif Dimashq Governorate, which borders the governorates of Quneitra. Rescue teams are still searching for missing people in the targeted areas.

The SOHR reported that Israeli missiles hit offices of Air Force Intelligence, the office of a high-ranked officer, and a car in the vicinity of Al-Ma’za Military Airport. Missiles also landed near the military airport’s security checkpoint, the Al-Maza highway, and completely destroyed an Iranian warehouse in the vicinity of Al-Sayida Zainab, 6 miles south of Damascus.

Several cars were damaged in the attack, and it’s not yet clear whether they belonged to civilians, the military, or the security authorities.