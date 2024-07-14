Photo Credit: SANA

The IDF announced early Sunday morning that it attacked military infrastructure and the central headquarters of Assad’s army in Syria, as well as targets used by the Syrian air defense system. According to the IDF, the attack was carried out in response to the launch of UAVs from Syrian territory to the Eilat area on Saturday.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that “a soldier was martyred and three others were injured by an Israeli aerial act of aggression that occurred after midnight Sunday and targeted a number of our military sites in the southern region and a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.”

A Syrian military source said in a statement: “The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, while our Syrian Arab Army’s air defense systems intercepted the missiles launched by the Israeli enemy and downed some of them.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Sunday morning that 7 Syrian regime forces and pro-Iranian militants were killed and wounded, including one member whose death was confirmed, as a preliminary toll of the Israeli air strikes that targeted a military headquarters in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, that was completely destroyed; a residential building in Kafr Sousa which was frequented by pro-Iranian militias affiliated with the Axis of Resistance; and air defense points in southern Damascus.

The sounds of explosions were heard as a result of the air defenses trying to intercept the Israeli missiles in Syria’s central region and the vicinity of Damascus. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene, amid a heightened security alert.

The SOHR noted that “Israel will continue its aggression and major escalation against Syrian territory and its conquest of it through repeated air strikes and ground strikes targeting sites, targets, buildings and vehicles, most of which belong to the militias loyal to Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah, in addition to targeting sites, warehouses and military barracks belonging to the regime forces, leaving more dead and wounded among the ranks of military personnel and civilians, and the destruction of targets of all kinds, as part of the continuation of the ongoing war on Syrian soil between Israel, the Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iranian militias, as Syrian territory has turned into a battlefield between the two parties.”

“The Syrian Observatory, based on its role as a human rights institution, has kept pace with Israeli attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2024 and has documented since the beginning of the year 53 times during which Israel has targeted Syrian territory, 38 of which were air and 15 ground. These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of about 108 targets, including warehouses for weapons and ammunition, headquarters, centers, and mechanisms. These strikes caused the death of 177 combatants, in addition to wounding 97 others with varying injuries,” the SOHR concluded.

