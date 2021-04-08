Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS

Details are still unclear, but Israeli residents of northern Israel report hearing a very loud explosion that rattled the upper Galil region, around 1 AM on Thursday morning. There are reports that anti-aircraft systems were activated in Syria.

Unconfirmed reports state that a Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded near Israeli airspace, near Metulla. The IDF is unaware of any rocket that fell in Israeli territory.

Reports from Syria describe an Israeli strike on multiple targets in Damascus. There are unconfirmed reports from Syria that a general was killed in the attack, or at a minimum, 4 soldiers, along with a lot of damage.

The following video was filmed in Damascus, reportedly of the explosions.

