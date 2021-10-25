Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon/Flash90

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that overnight Monday, an Israeli plane targeted two central military targets belonging to the Damascus regime forces and their allies on the outskirts of the city of Al-Baath and the village of al-Krum in the Quneitra province, which led to material losses. No information has been received so far about losses of life, the report said.

The official Syrian news agency SANA ignored the attack.

The Quneitra province is one of the fourteen provinces of Syria. It is situated in southern Syria, on the Golan Heights. The province borders Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, and the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Rif Dimashq.

The city of Quneitra is the largely destroyed and abandoned capital of the Quneitra Province in southwestern Syria. It is situated in a high valley in the Golan Heights at 3,313 feet above sea level. Since 1974, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 350 and the Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria, the city is inside the UN-patrolled buffer zone.

About ten days ago, an Israeli attack was reported in Syria in the Tadmor area, in which a soldier was killed and three others were wounded. According to a source in the Syrian army, the attack was carried out against a communications tower and other points in the area. A few days earlier, another attack was reported, in which Syria, using Russian weapons systems, intercepted 8 of the 12 missiles fired by Israel. According to a Syrian military source, six soldiers were wounded in that attack.