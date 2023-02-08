Photo Credit: Cheotic / Wikimedia

An official in a Syrian rebel organization blamed the Syrian regime for the nation’s current woes and for adding to the suffering of its people in the wake of the massive earthquake in the region on Monday. The official told TPS in a telephone conversation, “Syria is to blame for the difficult situation that befell the residents under the earthquake disaster.”

The Syrian regime is now working on a new diplomatic campaign to have the sanctions regime currently imposed on the country lifted while hiding its responsibility for the current difficult situation in the country, during a civil war, while the country’s infrastructure is destroyed and the civil aid organizations working there have been made a target, in the eyes of the Assad regime, for violence.

This campaign has already begun on social media calling for the lifting of sanctions on the country due to the heavy disaster that has befallen it.

Syrian residents are tweeting under hashtags such as “remove the sanctions,” and “save Syria” while it demands that the world make a show of humanity now and not “play” politics.

This video broke my heart ? The little girl says to the rescuer when he reaches her: Get me out from under this wreckage,sir,me and my sister, and I will become your slave.#earthquakeinturkey #Syria #هزه_ارضيه #زلزال #İstanbul #earthquake #Turkey #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/U9mMrZdROM — Zuher Almosa (@AlmosaZuher) February 7, 2023

The Syrian source also told TPS, “The bet on Iran [by Syria] in the shadow of the (earthquake) disaster was revealed as a seriously failed bet.”

On various Syrian media networks, their government sanctioned correspondents makes reports like, “Syria is finding it difficult to operate the hospitals due to the lack of medicine and fuel materials and this is due to Caesar’s law imposed by the United States in 2020, which prohibits any cooperation with Bashar Assad’s Syria.”

On social networks, people can see photos in which the skies of Syria are seen to be free of air traffic while thousands of flights take off and land in Turkish territories. This, it is claimed, is due to the international sanctions and represents how difficult it will be for Syria to receive any aid in the wake of the earthquake disaster. But it belies the simple fact that any planeloads of aid sent to the people of Syria along with aid workers and medical professionals will certainly be allowed to go to that country, with or without international sanctions.

Also, the Syrian regime uses social networks and its own media to make the claim that Arab countries content themselves with statements of solidarity and pledges to send aid, while flights holding supplies and aid are only going to Turkey.

Entire family pulled alive from under the rubble in Syria pic.twitter.com/WzhW9Oc1qF — Muhammad Smiry ?? (@MuhammadSmiry) February 7, 2023

In these campaigns, Syrian residents, especially in the affected areas, cry out for help and say “even the Arab rulers who only express solidarity with us and avoid real help, are also no better than Bashar Assad.”