A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli air attack on the Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs in central Syria, SANA reported Tuesday night.

A Syrian military source told SANA that at around 11:34 PM Tuesday, “the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Al-Tanf area towards the Palmyra area in the countryside of Homs, targeting a communications tower and some of its surrounding points, which led to the death of a soldier and the wounding of three others and the infliction of some material losses.”

Palmyra (Tadmor) is located in an oasis in the middle of the Syrian Desert 134 miles northeast of Damascus and 110 miles southwest of the Euphrates River. The ruins of ancient Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are situated about one-third of a mile southwest of the modern city center.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activists reported hearing several explosions in the region of the T-4 military airbase, the largest airbase in Syria, in the eastern countryside of Homs, caused by airstrikes executed by Israeli fighter jets while flying over the Iraqi- Syria-Jordan border triangle.

The airstrikes hit several Iranian-backed militias’ centers, including a training center and a communication tower, a few miles east of the T-4 airbase and to the west of Palmyra city.

On October 8, Syrian air defenses confronted an Israeli missile attack on T-4 airport and shot down most of the missiles, according to SANA.