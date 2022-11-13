Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Missile fire was aimed early Sunday evening at targets near the western Syrian provincial capital of Homs.

The Israel Air Force was blamed for the attack.

Advertisement



The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “strong explosions” were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat Airbase in Homs province. The missile attack targeted the positions of Iran-backed fighters in the area, SOHR reported.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that two soldiers were killed and another three wounded in the attack, as the country’s air defenses confronted “hostile targets in the sky of the southeastern countryside of Homs, downing a number of them.”

At least ten people were killed in an attack on an Iranian convoy that included fuel trucks last Tuesday on the Iraqi border with Syria. Israel was held responsible for that attack as well.

Multiple sources claimed missiles were launched from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting the Shayrat Air Base. Syrian journalist Nour Abo Hasan was among those who reported that four Israeli combat aircraft carried out the airstrikes from Lebanese airspace.

Breaking News: Israeli airstrikes on Homs, Syria VIDEO: Missiles launched from Northern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ctv33WcJTh — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 13, 2022

Additional local sources reported there was a string of explosions in the Shayrat Airbase after it was bombed, “apparently due to ammunition depots” that were attacked. Secondary explosions and fires were continuing, the sources said.