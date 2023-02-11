Photo Credit: Erik Marmor/Flash9
Israel rescue team in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 9, 2023.

According to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Israeli rescue team delegation is the second largest with 450 people, after Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan, with 725 rescue workers.

Number of rescue workers in Turkey following the earthquake, broken down by country.
