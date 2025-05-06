Photo Credit: Alexxx Malev / Flickr

The Turkish daily Sabah (circulation 330,000) on Monday reported that Turkish intelligence intercepted a shipment of pagers at Istanbul Airport identical to those pushed by Mossad in last year’s pager-based attacks on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Mossad’ın Lübnan’da gerçekleştirdiği çağrı cihazı saldırılarında kullandığı aynı marka ve model cihaz dolusu kargonun, İstanbul Havalimanı’nda MİT’in radarına takıldığı ortaya çıktı. İçine bomba enjekte edilen bin 300 adet çağrı cihazı ve 710 adet şarj aleti ele geçirildi. — Sabah (@sabah) May 6, 2025

Advertisement





The cargo, which arrived from Hong Kong just two days before the explosions in Lebanon that injured approximately 2,800 Hezbollah terrorists, 300 of them seriously, and killed 25, was scheduled for delivery to Lebanon on September 27, 2024, and reportedly contained 1,300 pagers and 710 chargers—each embedded with explosives.

Now it has been revealed that 1,300 bomb-rigged pagers of the same make and model, along with 710 chargers, were detected by Turkish intelligence (MIT) at Istanbul Airport just days after the explosions that started the collapse of Hezbollah, en route to Lebanon. Sabah has obtained exclusive details of what is being described as MIT’s largest operation in recent years.

On September 20, 2024, MIT received information indicating that pagers similar to those used in the Lebanon explosions would be shipped from Istanbul to Lebanon. MIT immediately launched an investigation, monitoring airports and ports across the country.

On September 16—just one day before the explosions—four pallets of cargo, handled by Taiwanese company SMT Global Logistics Limited, arrived at Istanbul Airport aboard a Hong Kong–Istanbul cargo flight TK6141. The shipment consisted of 61 boxes weighing a total of 850 kilograms, falsely listed as containing “food blenders.” It was later determined that the cargo was flown to Beirut, Lebanon, on September 27 via Turkish Airlines cargo flight TK830, departing Istanbul at 06:50.

All the seized devices were thoroughly examined by explosives experts, who confirmed that both the pagers and their charging units contained explosive materials. According to reports, each pager’s battery pack held approximately three grams of a highly flammable white substance with a rapid burn rate. Experts concluded that a strong radio signal or a specific remote command could cause the battery packs to overheat and detonate. The recharging units also contained a dark brown, highly flammable substance in their battery compartments. All the pagers and chargers were safely neutralized by security forces.

The explosions in Lebanon occurred on September 17 and 18, 2024, when a series of coordinated blasts from electronic devices rocked the country. On September 17, numerous handheld pagers detonated almost simultaneously in various locations.

Share this article on WhatsApp: