A newspaper that serves as a mouthpiece for the Turkish government has published an article claiming that Jews control the world, and have “killed” the Christian man-god twice.

According to the Daily Sabah, “The Jews have killed Je–s twice, by first causing his death and now by besieging all Christian countries, states, intellectuals, media organizations and governments.”

The article was written by Ihsan Aktash, an academic at the Department of Communication at Istanbul Medipol University.

“The global Christian population, numbering in the billions, is dominated by the much smaller Jewish population of about 50 million globally,” Aktash writes. “Christians today seem helpless against Judaism and Zionism, appearing to have completely surrendered. It’s conceivable that they might even abandon Christianity en masse in favor of Judaism.”

While speaking in public this past December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Israel’s war in Gaza to the murder of Jews during the Holocaust, saying that what is happening is “worse than Hitler” and that “What Netanyahu is doing [in Gaza] is no less than what Hitler did.”

A long-time supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Hamas terrorist organization it spawned, Erdogan has been verbally attacking Israel since the start of the October 7th Hamas war against Israel. Recently he also expressed his support for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, an Iranian proxy in Lebanon.

But the antisemitic tropes cited in this article takes even Erdogan’s animosity towards Israel to a new level, and the cleverly couched lies expressed by the writer with hysterical paranoia are clearly geared towards inspiring Christian fear, if not outright hate, against Jews.

Thus far, there has been no response from the Israeli government or major Jewish organizations.

