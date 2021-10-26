Photo Credit: Pixabay

The military coup in Sudan has caused “alarm, concern, and condemnation” among capitals throughout the world, and the future of Khartoum’s normalization process with Jerusalem remains in question, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated.

A coup led by military commanders in Sudan has seen the military dissolving civilian rule, arresting political leaders and declaring a state of emergency.

The coup leader, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, stated that Sudan is still committed to “international accords” and the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.

When asked about the reactions to the coup in Israel about their partnership with Khartoum and what effect this may have on the Abraham Accords, Price told the press on Monday that “many partners and allies” Washington has spoken with “have expressed a similar degree of alarm, concern, and condemnation” of the coup.

“I think the normalization effort between Israel and Sudan is something that will have to be evaluated as we and as Israel watches very closely what happens in the coming hours and the coming days. I wouldn’t want to weigh into that just yet,” he said.

Jerusalem has remained silent on the developments.

Israel and Sudan announced the normalization of ties a year ago in October 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords signed between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and later on, with Morocco.

The Israeli, US and Sudanese leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to “end the state of belligerence between their nations.”

As part of the deal, the US removed Sudan from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list after its government agreed to pay $335 million to US terror victims and their families.

Sudan’s cabinet voted in April to repeal the 1958 law calling for a boycott on the Jewish state, several months after Israel and Sudan announced the normalization of relations, and 63 years after the enactment of the law.

Sudan has previously supported the Hamas terror organization and served as a relaying point for weapons en route from Iran to the Gaza Strip.

All this now remains in question, as officials expressed fear that the coup will see Sudan reverting to its old policies.