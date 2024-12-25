Photo Credit: Liron Moldovan / Flash 90

An explosive drone launched by Houthis in Yemen succeeded in penetrating Israel’s defensive shield on the first night of Hanukkah.

The drone struck an open area near the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, according to the IDF.

There were no immediately reports of injuries or major damage in the attack.

The drone triggered Red Alert warning sirens in Ashkelon and nearby communities in the Gaza Envelope.

The Houthis fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel shortly after 1:30 am on Wednesday, sending millions of Israelis in the central region racing for safe spaces.

The missile was intercepted in space by Israel’s acclaimed Arrow-3 aerial defense system, and did not cross into Israeli territory. However, shrapnel from the interception landed in a residential backyard in Be’er Yaacov, between Lod and Rishon Lezion.

The Houthis serve as an Iranian proxy in Yemen. Over the past few days the terrorist organization has increased the frequency of its missile and drone attacks against the Jewish State.

The group said the attacks are carried out in solidarity with Gaza and its ruling Hamas terrorist organization, a fellow Iranian proxy, and vowed to continue until the war — launched by Hamas — has ended.

