Photo Credit: Arab social networks

The Houthis in Yemen have threatened to target Tel Aviv if Israel resumes combat against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Iranian-backed terrorist group in southern Arabia, said in a Friday statement for the start of Ramadan, “If war returns to Gaza, we will rain fire upon all areas of the enemy regime [Israel], especially Tel Aviv, which is known as occupied Jaffa,” Türkiye Today reported.

Al-Houthi said on Feb. 11 that its forces are “ready to respond immediately” if Israeli attacks on Gaza resume.

U.S. President Donald Trump has re-designated the rebel group that controls northern Yemen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Following the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the group, which calls itself Ansar Allah, began firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and at cargo ships in the Red Sea.

