Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit an area of Ben Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025.

A missile launched from Yemen on Sunday toward central Israel prompted the suspension of flights at Ben Gurion Airport after debris reportedly fell near the area.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that medics treated and evacuated three individuals to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh and Sheba-Tel Hashomer hospitals: a 50-year-old man in mild to moderate condition, a 54-year-old woman lightly injured by the impact, and a 32-year-old woman who was hurt while heading to a protected area. Additionally, the Airports Authority reported one person injured near Terminal 3.

The IDF confirmed multiple interception attempts using both the Arrow and THAAD missile defense systems failed. Preliminary assessments suggest the interception failed, resulting in missile fragments falling to the ground. The incident remains under investigation, and police have urged the public to avoid the affected area.

An Airports Authority spokesperson stated that all takeoffs and landings were temporarily halted as field inspections were carried out. Operations are expected to resume shortly. Today, approximately 66,200 passengers are scheduled to pass through Ben Gurion on 422 international flights.

Israel Railways also announced a temporary suspension of train service at Ben Gurion Airport station and on lines to Jerusalem and Modi’in, in coordination with police directives.

