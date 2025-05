Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Red Alert sirens prompted by another Houthi hypersonic ballistic missile attack awakened Israelis living in and around Jerusalem, and those living further south in the northeastern Negev and around the Dead Sea early Saturday morning.

The Iranian proxy in Yemen fired the missile at around 6:25 am.

A 26-year-old man was injured while running to a bomb shelter, but there were no other injuries reported.

