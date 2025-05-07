Photo Credit: Cpl. Yuval Shmueli, IDF Spokesperson's Unit

(JNS) The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday morning that it intercepted a drone launched from the east, presumably from Yemen. Sirens were activated in accordance with protocol, though no casualties or damage were reported.

The incident follows a series of similar drone and missile attacks attributed to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Sunday, a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis struck near Terminal 3 of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, wounding six people and causing temporary flight suspensions.

In response, the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday, rendering the facility inoperable. According to Khaled al-Shaif, the airport’s CEO, the strikes caused “severe damage,” with estimated losses totaling approximately $500 million. Six aircraft were destroyed and the terminal infrastructure was heavily damaged, leading to the suspension of all flights to and from the airport until further notice.

Also on Tuesday, a ceasefire was announced between the United States and the Houthis, mediated by Oman. However, while the Houthis have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. interests, they have explicitly stated that the ceasefire does not extend to Israel. A senior Houthi official affirmed their commitment to continue operations against Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The IDF has emphasized its commitment to defending Israeli territory and will continue to take necessary actions to neutralize threats posed by hostile entities in the region.

Likud Party lawmaker Ariel Kallner emphasized on Wednesday that sustained military retaliation is essential to deterring further attacks against Israel.

“Everyone in the region and the world should know that they will pay for attacks against Israel—and the price should be high and very painful,” Kallner told JNS.

When asked why, after 18 months of conflict, the Houthis in Yemen remain capable of targeting Israel, Kallner pointed to continued support from Tehran.

“They get ammunition from Iran, and their purpose is to attack us,” he said. “They live for this. I guess as time goes by, we will see fewer attacks—it’s becoming harder for them. They’ve lost a lot of their weapons.”

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about a potential ceasefire, Kallner expressed doubt that such an agreement would hold.

“I’m not sure whether this will materialize, but if it does, it will prove once again that only force works in this region when dealing with barbaric terrorists. Force is the language that they understand,” he said.

