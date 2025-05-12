Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday issued evacuation warnings for three ports in Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

“In light of the use of the seaports by the Houthi terrorist regime for its terror activities, we urge everyone present at the ports to evacuate and stay away from them until further notice,” Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, wrote on social media.

“Failure to evacuate the ports until further notice puts you at risk,” the spokesperson warned.

#عاجل تحذير لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي

⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى

⭕️ميناء الحديدة

⭕️ميناء الصليف ?أمامكم تحذير هام وعاجل? نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث جميع المتواجدين في هذه الموانئ… pic.twitter.com/3ySkzXCYRR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2025

Arabic-language media reported that Israeli fighter jets had struck Hudaydah Port, though there was no confirmation of any such attack by the IDF or official Houthi channels.

On Friday, the IDF intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen, which triggered sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The attack marked the latest in a string of escalations between Jerusalem and the Houthis, who have intensified aerial assaults on the territory of the Jewish state in recent weeks.

On May 4, a Houthi missile impacted near Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, wounding six civilians and causing significant and ongoing flight disruptions.

The Houthis on May 4 announced a “comprehensive aerial blockade” on the Jewish state and vowed to continue their aerial terrorist assaults.

On May 5, the IDF conducted a wave of airstrikes on Hudaydah Port, targeting missile launch sites and drone infrastructure.

The next day, it carried out large-scale strikes on Sanaa International Airport, with dozens of fighter jets flying more than 1,000 miles to drop 50 precision bombs on the facility, disabling it. The strike also targeted power stations in the Houthi capital, as well as a cement factory.

Ynet reported that IDF intelligence anticipates additional Houthi attacks on Israeli airports as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign. Potential targets reportedly include Haifa Airport and other major transit hubs.

