Israel has issued a warning to civilians in Yemen

Advising them to evacuate three ports in the country: Ras Issa, Hodeidah and Salif.

#عاجل تحذير مهم ومتكرر لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي

⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى

⭕️ميناء الحديدة

⭕️ميناء الصليف ?نحثكم على اخلاء هذه الموانئ حتى إشعار آخر? نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث… pic.twitter.com/sqdQhvVdWt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 14, 2025

The warning came about two hours after a hypersonic ballistic missile attack Wednesday morning on Jerusalem launched by Iran’s proxy in Yemen, the Houthis.

“Urgent: Important and repeated warning to all those present in the seaports controlled by the terrorist Houthi regime:

⭕️Ras Issa Port,

⭕️Hodeidah Port and

⭕️Al-Salif Port.

?We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice,” IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on the X social media platform.

“Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of the seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present in these ports to evacuate and stay away from them to preserve your safety until further notice.

“Evacuating the ports will preserve your safety,” Adraee emphasized.

It’s not the first such warning sent by Israel to Yemeni civilians.

A similar alert was sent two days earlier, also in response to a Houthi missile attack on Israel.

IDF Aerial Arrays intercepted both attacks, as well as several others that took place this week.

Since Mary 18, when Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, the Houthis have launched at least 32 missile attacks and 10 suicide drone attacks against the Jewish State.

Yemen is home to 10 ports — including four in Aden, and the rest in Hodeidah, Salif, Al-Makha, Ras Issa, Ash Shihr, and Mukallah – most of which handle exports of oil, liquified petroleum gas (LPG), rock salt, coffee, cotton and dates, according to Marine Insight.

Despite the multiple warnings, Israeli forces have not (yet) attacked the ports since the last strikes on the Port of Hodeidah and Sana’a International Airport on May 5 and May 6.

